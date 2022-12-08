Corporate Radar: Bajaj Consumer Care board meeting for share buyback & more

There are a host of board meetings scheduled for Friday.

Bajaj Consumer Care’s board will meet for buyback of shares. Also, VIP Clothing’s board meeting is lined up to consider the issue of warrants.

V-Guard Industries’ board to consider and approve consideration of an unpublished price sensitive information.

Further, there is scheduled a board meeting of for considering and approving the matter related to raising of funds by way of issuance of any instrument or securities, including equity shares, private placement placements and other permissible modes.

Besides, Mills’ board will meet for mulling rights issue of equity shares.

Board meetings of , & Credit and are also lined up today.

