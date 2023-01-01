Corporate Radar: Ashapura Minechem, Inventure Growth and Securities' board meetings & more

A host of board meetings are scheduled for Monday.



The company’s board will be meeting today to consider the issue of warrants. The company is a leading multi-mineral solutions provider with a global footprint, having a wide network of operations.



The company will be mulling over the rights issue of equity shares. The penny stock has underperformed in the CY 2022.



The company’s board is scheduled to meet for considering and approving modifications to the terms of non-convertible debentures issued by the company.



The consumer food company will be meeting to consider the rights issue of equity shares. Ahead of the discussion on the rights shares, the company’s shares traded 1% higher at Rs 238.35 per share.



The board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held today for considering and approving the rights issue.

The company’s board meeting will be held to consider Race Employees Stock Appreciation Right Scheme through the Trust route for the employees of the company.

The company via an exchange filing on Friday has shared a business update wherein it has announced the collaboration with Amplus, incorporated in India, a subsidiary company of a Singapore-based company, to purchase electricity in the form of solar energy for our Muzaffarnagar plant in Uttar Pradesh.



The company in a filing informed that the company has secured long-term funding of USD 100 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The USD 100 million External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) is a 5-year loan under SFL’s Social Finance framework.



The company via an exchange filing said that Jatin Shah has resigned from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Office of the company with effect from closure of the business hours of 31st December 2022 due to personal reasons.