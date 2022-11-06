Corporate loans surge on capex revival

There is a clear turnaround in fresh capital investment by corporates with bank loan demand being led by infrastructure, roads, renewable energy, and oil sectors.

While in the last few quarters, loan demand was led by higher utilisation of working capital due to increase in commodity prices, from the September quarter onwards corporate loan growth has trended towards fresh capacity building, bankers told ET.

“In our case, most of the corporate growth has been investment-led,” said Sanjiv Chadha, managing director of . “We have seen good growth in roads sector and renewable energy. This growth is coming from relatively larger corporates because of the fact that they have deleveraged considerably over the last few years.”

He expects demand to grow further.

“We believe that the increase in working capital utilisation is still to play out,” Chadha said. “For us, it’s still in the range of 55-60%. There is still upside for corporate loans to grow from here on.”

According to data with the RBI, credit to the industry rose by 12.6% in September 2022 compared with 1.7% growth a year earlier. Notably, credit to large industry accelerated to 7.9% against a contraction of 2.1% in September 2021.

Bankers expect corporate loans to pick further momentum in the remaining two quarters of this fiscal year.

“There is an improvement in capacity utilisation and the kind of demand we have seen on the ground gives us the confidence,” said Dinesh Khara, chairman of . “We are seeing capex-related demand and capacity utilisation is showing signs of improving.”

The largest Indian lender has a term loan pipeline of ?2.4 lakh crore and sees demand from sectors like infrastructure, services, power, renewable energy, and oil marketing companies.

According to an RBI survey, seasonally adjusted capacity utilisation of the manufacturing sector improved from 73% in the March 2022 quarter to 74.3% in the June quarter, its highest level in three years.

Releveraging Plan



“We believe India Inc, after undergoing a phase of deleveraging over the past few years, is now better positioned to embark on releveraging,” said Kunal Shah, analyst at .

“Revival in consumer demand (and) rise in private capex, followed by rise in government spending, can be triggers for industry credit growth and these could turn out to be key catalysts for overall credit growth revival,” he said. “Given that industry constitutes more than 25% of total non-food credit, pace of growth in industry could turn out to be an incremental delta for overall non-food credit pick-up.”