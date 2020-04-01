Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Will Provide Funds for Coronavirus Response

(STL.News) – The Bureau of Justice Assistance has released the FY 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program Formula Grant Solicitation.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program will provide funding to assist eligible states, local units of government, and tribes in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus.

Funds awarded under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program must be utilized to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. Allowable projects and purchases include, but are not limited to, overtime, equipment (including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment), hiring, supplies (such as gloves, masks, sanitizer), training, travel expenses (particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas), and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.

