Corcoran Enters The Midwest With Chicago Affiliate, Corcoran Urban Real Estate

NEW YORK (STL.News) – The Corcoran Group, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand and leading real estate brand operating in the luxury markets of New York City, the Hamptons, Palm Beach, Miami Beach and Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Lake Tahoe, California and Reno, Nevada, today announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Corcoran Urban Real Estate of Chicago. The announcement was made by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the third Corcoran affiliate to launch in the U.S. since February 5, 2020.

Corcoran Urban Real Estate brings the Corcoran brand into the Midwest region for the first time. Serving premier Chicago residential neighborhoods, the firm is led by the former Urban Real Estate brokerage founder and Managing Partner, Matt Farrell and Senior Partner, Michael Emery.

On the launch of the new affiliate, Corcoran president and CEO, Pamela Liebman, commented, “As Corcoran expands its presence across the U.S. and around the world, we look for opportunities for growth and development and for firms like Corcoran Urban Real Estate that align with Corcoran core values and believe in the primacy of the client. With the combined forces of the Corcoran brand, backed by Realogy, and the expertise of Corcoran Urban Real Estate’s leaders and top-performing agents, Chicago offers a very promising and exciting future ahead.”

The 25 Corcoran Urban Real Estate agents serve clients in the buying and selling of homes in Chicago neighborhoods that include Gold Coast, New Eastside, Streeterville, Loop, South Loop and West Loop. Managing Partner, Matt Farrell, is a highly recognized and well-respected real estate professional who was named Chicago’s REALTOR® of the Year in 2015, for his contributions to the industry, professionalism and contributions to the community. Additionally, in 2014, Matt served at president of the Chicago Association of REALTORS®, representing 12,000 REALTORS® members in the Chicago region. Known for his background in technology, Matt develops and delivers a level of service, support and intelligence that is unparalleled in every aspect of the sales transaction.

Leading Corcoran Urban Real Estate with Matt Farrell is Senior Partner, Michael Emery. Michael’s extensive background in global hospitality honed his superior vision of first-class, luxury client service that differentiates Corcoran Urban Real Estate from all other Chicago brokerage firms. Additionally, Michael is recognized for his expertise in property development and real estate investment properties.

“We are excited to be joining the Corcoran network and expanding our footprint in the Chicago market,” says Matt Farrell, managing partner, Corcoran Urban Real Estate. “Our affiliation with Corcoran affords us the opportunity to bring to the Chicago market new tools and resources that benefit agents and clients alike. Corcoran’s commitment to client-first real estate, and their boutique lineage in New York has strong synergy with how we have always operated; and we are excited to expand our shared values and resources in Chicago.”

The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group, a leading residential real estate brokerage company in New York City, operates 46 offices with 3,270 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork of Long Island and Shelter Island, N.Y., Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, Surfside, Windermere and Dr. Phillips, FL; San Francisco, CA, Lake Tahoe and Reno, NV, and Chicago, IL. The Corcoran Group is part of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company by sales volume and a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) that operates Realogy’s company-owned real estate brokerage offices. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.