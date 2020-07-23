Convicted sex offender Dixon ran pleads guilty to operating a child pornography chat group

(STL.News) – Terence Dewayne Dixon has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to advertise child pornography. Dixon ran a Kik chat group that he named “House of 1000 Littles.” In 2018, the chat group involved more than 20 members from around the world who talked about and traded child pornography on a daily basis before the group was shut down in October 2018.

“Dixon and his chat group traded these disgusting files without regard for the lives they impacted,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Individuals who share images of the sexual abuse of children feed the horrific exploitation of children, creating ongoing trauma to these vulnerable young victims and their families each time their image is distributed.”

“It is detestable that this predator delighted in seeing images of children being victimized, but to make matters worse, he organized an online haven for others to discuss and traffic in this filth,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI Atlanta and its state and local partners will continue to identify and arrest these predators that are victimizing and stealing the innocence of our youth.”

“For this defendant to take the images of innocent children and pass them around in order to exploit them and use them to arouse in a sexual nature is absolutely despicable. The GBI is committed to working with our partners to stop this criminal behavior and protect our young ones,” said Vic Reynolds, Director, Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: As early as November 2017, Dixon created a chat group on the social media app, Kik, and named it “House of 1000 Littles.” Members of Dixon’s group discussed how they were sexually aroused by children and sent one another links to child pornography files on a daily basis until October 2018. Investigators identified most of the other members of the chat group, living all across the United States, including in Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, New York, Louisiana, Tennessee, and California. On one day, in or about January 2018, Dixon shared 21 links. On another occasion, in February 2018, he bragged that his shared link contained 5,000 videos of child pornography.

Sentencing for Terence Dewayne Dixon, also known as “Devilman Crybaby”, 37, of Houston, Texas, has not been scheduled yet.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Keen is prosecuting the case.

This case is being brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In February 2006, the Attorney General launched Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices around the country, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children.

