Convicted Felon Takobie Anderson is Sentenced To More Than Six Years For Illegal Possession Of A Firearm

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray announced that Takobie Anderson, 20, of Charlotte, was sentenced in federal court late yesterday for illegally possessing a firearm. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Anderson to serve 82 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Murray is joined in making today’s announcement by Vincent C. Pallozzi, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Charlotte Field Division, and Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

According to filed court documents and yesterday’s sentencing hearing, on April 21, 2019, CMPD officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in Charlotte, in response to a report of a shooting. When the officers arrived at the scene they determined that two individuals, a male and a female, had been shot and had sustained injuries. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined that Anderson had shot the two victims following a verbal altercation between the victims and a relative of Anderson. Court records show that, at the time of the shooting, Anderson was on probation for a state conviction and was wearing an ankle monitor. Law enforcement arrested Anderson on August 23, 2019, at a residence in Charlotte. At the time of Anderson’s arrest, law enforcement located inside the residence a loaded firearm, which they later determined had been stolen and was the firearm Anderson had used to shoot the victims. According to court records, Anderson has a previous felony conviction and he is prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition.

Anderson is in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon the designation of a federal facility.

The investigation was handled by the ATF and CMPD. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Caryn Finley of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte.

