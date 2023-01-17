Convicted Felon Sentenced for Possession of Pistols, Ammunition, and Machine Gun Conversion Device

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man was sentenced today to 92 months in prison for his illegal possession of firearms, including a machine gun conversion device, and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on July 14, 2021, Marquis Bonhomme, 23, was arrested by the Richmond Police Department (RPD) during a traffic stop, in which officers discovered that Bonhomme had outstanding arrest warrants. Prior to leaving the arrest scene, RPD officers observed a firearm magazine in plain view inside of Bonhomme’s vehicle and obtained a state search warrant.

A search of Bonhomme’s vehicle revealed a loaded Glock, Model 26, 9mm semi-automatic pistol; a Glock “switch” conversion device, which renders a pistol fully automatic when inserted to the rear of the firearm; a loaded Century Arms International, VSKA, 7.62 caliber, semi-automatic pistol, with a 35 round magazine; a 50 round drum magazine; and assorted 7.62 caliber and 9mm caliber ammunition. Federal agents later applied for and obtained a federal search warrant for Bonhomme’s Instagram accounts, which revealed numerous photographs of Bonhomme possessing other firearms, photographs and discussions related to Glock “switch” conversion devices, and his active involvement in illegal marijuana trafficking

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Christopher Amon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Division; and Richmond Police Department Acting Chief of Police Richard Edwards, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Hannah M. Lauck.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:22-cr-62.