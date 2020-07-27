Convicted felon Michael Price sentenced to 110 months on federal firearm charge

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today, Michael Price, 46, Indianapolis, Ind., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge James R. Sweeney II, to 110 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

“Mr. Price is a convicted felon who lost his right to carry a firearm.” said Minkler. “He choose to violate federal law and shoot someone in the process. This sentence should be a warning to others that want to choose the same path as Mr. Price. If you illegally possess a firearm you are headed down the same path as Price, straight to federal prison.”

On January 17, 2018, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to 1746 Spruce St., Indianapolis, IN in response to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers encountered a victim who had a gunshot wound in the leg. The victim and two other witnesses, all identified the shooter as a white male named “Michael” who fled in a red truck.

After a radio broadcast of the suspect’s description and vehicle, IMPD officers encountered a vehicle matching the description approximately 2 miles away in the area of 25th Street and Troy Avenue. Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Michael Price.

A license check indicated that Price was a habitual traffic offender. Officers also saw a black semi-automatic handgun was in plain view, on the front passenger seat. A loaded magazine was also in plain view, on the driver’s side floorboard. Price indicated that he had been at the Spruce St. house, and was in an argument with one of the occupants. The argument turned into a fight, and during the fight, Price fired shots from a revolver.

Price believed that an individual at the Spruce Street address had taken money that belonged to him. When he arrived at the residence he exited his vehicle with the loaded handgun drawn. As the occupants of the residence were attempting to shut the door and enter the house, Price shot into the door four times striking one of the occupants.

A review of Price’s criminal history revealed that he has two prior felony convictions for dealing in a controlled substance.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“ATF is proud to work side by side with our partners, including IMPD, to make sure that violent criminals like Michael Price no longer threaten the residents of Indianapolis,” stated ATF Special Agent in Charge Jonathan McPherson. “Cooperation with our law enforcement partners acts as a multiplier in our efforts to remove violent criminals from the streets and make our communities safer.”

According to Assistant United States Attorney Brad Shepard, who prosecuted this case for the government, Price must also serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.

