Convicted Felon Luis Castano Sentenced to 96 Months for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – A convicted felon from North Carolina, who was pulled over for driving erratically in Carroll County, Virginia and found to be illegally in possession of a firearm, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 96 months in federal prison. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen made the announcement.

Luis Castano, 43, of Jamestown, N.C., pleaded guilty in 2019 to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon. He was sentenced yesterday to 72 months for his conviction plus an additional 24 months for violation of his terms of supervised release from a previous federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Castano will serve an additional 36 months of supervised release when released from prison.

According to court documents, on the night of December 30, 2018, Castano was found to be in possession of a Bushman, AR-style riffle. The riffle had a loaded, large capacity magazine containing 61 rounds of ammunition, with one in the chamber.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case for the United States.

