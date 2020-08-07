Convicted Felon Joshua Brogdon Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Gun Possession

(STL.News) – Joshua Brogdon, 33, has been sentenced to 64 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney announced the sentence today.

According to the information presented in court, on August 20, 2019, detectives with the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit (OCU) were conducting surveillance to execute a search warrant at a local motel on Sycamore View. A female under surveillance exited a room and went downstairs to talk with a male. Officers observed a pistol protruding from the male’s back pocket. He was detained and later identified as the defendant Joshua Brogdon. The pistol was a SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber pistol with approximately 10 rounds in the magazine. Officers found Brogdon did not have a valid handgun permit. Brodgon also had an eyeglass case in his pocket which contained a small plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine, as well as needles and a straw.

Further investigation revealed that Brogdon had an active warrant for his arrest from Arkansas; he was on supervised release from the Western District of Tennessee; and had been previously convicted of several felony offenses. As a result of his prior felony conviction record, Brogdon is prohibited by federal law from possession of firearms or ammunition.

On August 4, 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Brogdon to a total of 64 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for the supervised release violation and the new firearms offense. There is no parole in the federal system.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Convicted felons who possess firearms are an inherent danger to the community. By bringing them to justice, we reduce the level of

violence on the street and the threat of crime in our neighborhoods. If you illegally carry a gun, we will certainly carry you to federal prison.”

This case was investigated by the Memphis Police Department and Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force. The Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative is a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. In 2017, PSN was reinvigorated as part of the Justice Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel D. Winnig prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. SAUSA Winnig is currently assigned from the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office for the purpose of prosecuting violent crimes and firearms offenses in federal court.

