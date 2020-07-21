Convicted Felon John Benjamin Webb Sentenced for Selling Stolen Firearms in Wytheville

(STL.News) – John Benjamin Webb was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 42 months in federal prison on charges he illegally possessed and later sold stolen firearms. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen made the announcement today following Webb’s sentencing hearing.

Webb, 44, of Pipestem, West Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to possession of stolen firearms, the illegal transfer of stolen firearms, and the illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, Webb admitted to breaking into the home of a neighbor and stealing two shotguns, two rifles, and cash. Webb then took the stolen guns to Wytheville, Virginia where he sold them at a pawnshop. At the time Webb sold the firearms, he previously had been convicted of several felony offenses.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County West Virginia Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Lena Busscher prosecuted the case for the United States.

