Convicted Felon Gary Dewayne Willard Charged with Federal Drug and Firearms Crimes

(STL.News) – Gary Dewayne Willard, 48, of St. Louis, MO, was charged by a federal complaint on Tuesday. Willard was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, felon in possession of one or more firearms, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the complaint, Willard was previously the subject of a federal investigation and was indicted on May 2, 2019, along with his co-Defendant Paul Garcia, for conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On March 3, 2020, Willard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in that case, and was allowed to remain on bond, subject to conditions of pretrial release. Willard’s sentencing in that case is currently set for July 9, 2020.

After learning that Willard was involved in the continued distribution of methamphetamine while on pre-trial release, on June 26, 2020, federal law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for Willard’s residence.

On June 30, 2020, the officers executed the warrant at Willard’s residence where Willard was present, along with three (3) other individuals. Officers found and seized three (3) firearms, including an H&K 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 12 live cartridges at the foot of Willard’s bed, a Taurus Judge .45 Long Colt/410 revolver loaded with five live cartridges within a large safe located at the foot of Willard’s bed, and an unloaded Davis Industries .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun bearing a defaced serial number, which was located within a small, open safe sitting on top of the larger safe. Officers also located over 500 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition on a shelf in the living room.

Also located within in the larger safe were clear plastic bags containing over 140 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as clear plastic bags containing various pills and powders also suspected to be controlled substances. The Officers also recovered a total of $72,003.00 in United States Currency in the bedroom. Throughout the living room and kitchen, Officers recovered materials commonly used in the manufacture and production of methamphetamine.

These current charges are being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the St. Louis County Police Department.

