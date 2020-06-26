Convicted Felon Deonte Turner in Possession of Firearm Sentenced to Federal Prison

(STL.News) – Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Deonte Turner, 28, Fitchburg, Wisconsin was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 37 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm as a felon. Turner pleaded guilty to this charge on December 27, 2019.

Turner was arrested in possession of a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun on August 19, 2019. Turner was outside of a local hotel with a drug dealer, whom police were looking to arrest. Turner’s gun was in his duffle bag. In 2014, Turner was convicted of felony armed robbery. In 2017, he was convicted of felony bail jumping. Finally, in 2018, he was convicted of felony possession of THC (2nd + offense).

Based on Turner’s criminal history and his offense conduct, the federal sentencing guidelines recommended a range of imprisonment of 37 to 46 months. All of Turner’s felony convictions were in Dane County, and the longest sentence he has previously served was 10 months. As a result, Turner requested a sentence of 12 months and 1 day.

Judge Peterson rejected Turner’s request, recognizing that Madison and surrounding communities are experiencing an uptick in gun violence and that possession of a loaded firearm presents “a very real danger.” Judge Peterson also stated that a loaded gun is “like a bomb waiting to go off.”

The charge against Turner was the result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE