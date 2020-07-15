Convicted Felon Curtis Duncan Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm And Ammunition Offense

(STL.News) – Curtis Duncan (30, Ocala) has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Duncan had been indicted on May 20, 2020.

According to court documents, on March 30, 2020, City of Ocala police officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex, where a victim told the officers that Duncan had pointed a gun at her during an argument over a cellphone. The victim described the firearm and the vehicle that Duncan had been driving when he left the scene. A short time later, officers stopped Duncan in the same vehicle and recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun from a bag that Duncan had strapped around his torso.

Duncan has prior state felony convictions including home invasion robbery, and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Ocala Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tyrie Boyer.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence and enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes.

