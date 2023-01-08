Convergence (CONV) Falls 0.29%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Convergence (CONV) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Sunday, the crypto has fallen 29.3% to $0.001475305414.

Convergence has a 82 Volatility Rank.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Convergence a high volatility rank of 82, placing it in the top 18% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

CONV’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Convergence price is in a good position going forward. With support at $0.00085902555343273 and resistance at $0.00192900541201743. This leaves Convergence with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

