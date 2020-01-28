Continental Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (STL.News) Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (“Continental” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock, payable on February 21, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2020.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. Lower 48 and a leader in America’s energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation’s premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation’s leadership in the new world oil market. In 2020, the Company will celebrate 53 years of operations.