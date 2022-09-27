Consistent performers! These 34 stocks rallied up to 65% in last 5 festive seasons

Every year, Dalal Street eagerly awaits the festive season, when consumption and expenditure rally in tandem, boosting the morale of India Inc as it gets ready with inventories in advance.

However, not all companies behave the same way and not many stocks have been able to reward investors on a regular basis during the festive season.

Ace Equity data suggests that 34 stocks have consistently delivered positive returns up to 65 per cent during the last five festive seasons — the period from Navratri to Diwali.

Market analysts have outlined a host of factors contributing to the outperformance, including higher consumption in the rural economy after monsoon and September quarter earnings season.

Amit Khurana, Head of Research, Dolat Capital, said companies augment their inventories in the second quarter. This besides a boost in rural consumption after the monsoon season.

The list includes some blue-chip names, including Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Wipro, which have outperformed consistently to deliver strong performance.



Among other big players, TVS Motor, , , Petronet LNG, , , The Phoenix Mills, , and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are part of the list.



Interestingly, the list does not consist of large-cap counters only. A handful of mid-cap and small-cap stocks have also made it to the list.

From the mid-cap segment,

, (India), Blue Star, Jamna Auto Industries, SJVN, Gujarat Gas, , Delta Corp and have rallied, gaining up to 20 per cent during the festive month.

Other second-rung counters, including

, Esab India, , Delta Corp, , KSB, and , have also rewarded investors with an average return of 5 to15 per cent in the last five festive seasons.

After a steep correction in the last few sessions, global veterans see a lot of value in the Indian markets. At the same time, they do not rule out the panic or fear sentiments in the near term, which may spook the equities further.

In an interview with

ET Now, Jonathan Schiessl, Deputy CIO, Westminster AMC, said India has been holding up incredibly well and it is a great story. There are some fantastic companies to invest in India.

“For a long-term investor, we are never going to choose the bottom and if valuations come to a point which looks attractive, it is a good time to start buying,” he said. “But one cannot guarantee to be buying at the lows,” he added

Analysts remain positive on the prospects of India and back the fundamentals of the Indian markets. Foreign funds, which had been pulling out money, are now coming back to India.