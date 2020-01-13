Conserving energy earns Truman State University nearly $100,000

Cash incentive and ongoing savings part of Ameren Missouri BizSavers® energy-efficiency incentive program

Kirksville, MO (STL.News) Students at Truman State University are off to a comfortable start to the semester today, thanks to smart energy upgrades made at the Kirksville campus. The energy-efficient upgrades to the HVAC system, water chillers and variable frequency drives will help Violette Hall and the Student Union Building use significantly less energy. The University will receive nearly $100,000 in cash incentives from Ameren Missouri.

“We hope to reduce our carbon footprint by creating an ecologically sound, socially just and economically viable campus community,” said Susan Thomas, president at Truman State University. “Working through Ameren Missouri’s energy efficiency incentive program to upgrade our chiller systems helped us meet commitments in our TRUImpact energy conservation action plan, and ultimately operate a more efficient campus. Lowering our operating costs is important.”

The university is expected to save more than $49,000 annually in energy costs.

“Truman State University is a great example of how prioritizing energy efficiency upgrades improves overall energy performance while saving money in the long run,” says Rich Wright, manager of energy efficiency at Ameren Missouri. “We want to help other organizations across the state take advantage of this program so they can receive cash incentives on top of ongoing energy savings, and can reallocate dollars where they matter most. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

As part of its BizSavers program, Ameren Missouri provides cash incentives for energy-efficient upgrades such as LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC and refrigeration systems, commercial-grade cooking equipment, and motor controls/variable frequency drives. The program is one of more than 26 energy efficiency programs offered by Ameren Missouri to help residential and commercial customers reduce energy costs. Ameren Missouri expects to invest $226 million over the life of its energy efficiency programs, which in turn would provide $592 million in benefits for customers. Visit Amerenmissourisavings.com to learn about easy savings opportunities.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state’s public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 23 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly recognized Truman as the No. 10 master’s university in the nation.