Conservatives remove whip from MP Julian Knight after complaint to Met

The Conservatives have removed the whip from Julian Knight after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan police.The chief whip, Simon Hart, removed the Tory whip, meaning Knight no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative, after the complaint was made on Wednesday.A spokesperson for the chief whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”No details of the complaint or what it relates to have been disclosed.Knight is the MP for Solihull in the Midlands and has been in the Commons since May 2015.He is also chair of the digital, culture, media and sport committee.