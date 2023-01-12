ConocoPhillips in talks to sell Venezuelan oil in U.S. to recover $10B owed – WSJ

Grafissimo/E+ via Getty Images ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), which abandoned Venezuela after its assets were nationalized in 2007, is in preliminary talks to sell the country’s oil in the U.S. as a way to recover ~$10B it is owed by Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. According to the report, ConocoPhillips (COP) and national oil company PdVSA are considering a proposal that could allow the U.S. company to load, transport and sell Venezuela’s oil in the U.S., which would give COP a chance to recover the money it lost in the country and help the U.S. meet its energy needs. After ConocoPhillips (COP) pulled out of Venezuela, it eventually won nearly $10B in total international arbitration awards against the Venezuelan state and PdVSA over the seizure of its oil projects, making it the country’s largest private sector creditor. The possibility of a deal comes after the Biden administration issued a license in November to Chevron to restart oil production and exports from existing joint ventures with PdVSA.