Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut’s Second Sales Tax-Free Week of the Year Starts August 21

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut will hold Sales Tax-Free Week from Sunday, August 21, 2022, to Saturday, August 27, 2022.

During this one-week sales tax holiday, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from the Connecticut sales and use tax. The exemption during Sales Tax-Free Week applies to each eligible item costing under $100, regardless of how many of those items are sold to a customer on the same invoice.

This is the first time that Connecticut has held two one-week sales tax holidays within one calendar year. A similar Sales Tax-Free Week was held in April, which was created through legislation that was approved earlier this year by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Lamont.

“This is the second weeklong sales tax holiday the state is holding this year, and it is scheduled right at back-to-school season to help families stretch their dollar a little bit more during this busy time, while also giving businesses an extra boost to their bottom line,” Governor Lamont said. “This is also an excellent opportunity to shop at some of our state’s locally-owned retailers and support the many great small businesses we have in Connecticut.”

“Governor Lamont and I continually strive to find ways to make our state more affordable, and holding a second sales tax-free week ahead of students returning to school is a great way for families to save some money during a busy time,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “It encourages residents to shop at their local businesses and retailers, allowing those dollars to be reinvested back into their communities, while adding some dollars back into their pockets.”

“Our department is pleased to assist Governor Lamont with the implementation of this year’s second sales tax-free week,” Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) Commissioner Mark Boughton said. “We hope that the families of Connecticut can combine this holiday with his other initiatives such as the child tax rebate to ensure their children and loved ones are ready for the start of a great new school year. Personally, I am planning to patronize some of the locally-owned shops in Connecticut. And, I would like to give a heartfelt thanks for the incredible efforts of the DRS staff who work to make this and all our programs possible.”

Many retailers also choose to offer additional clothing and footwear discounts of their own during the week, resulting in even more savings for shoppers.

