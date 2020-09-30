Connecticut; Yasil Santos Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Distributing Fentanyl and Crack

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Yasil Santos, also known as “Lilo,” 25, of Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Gang Task Force and Hartford Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division into the trafficking of narcotics and associated violence in Hartford’s South End by members and associates of the Almighty Latin Kings Nation (“Latin Kings”). The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps, physical surveillance and controlled purchases of narcotics, revealed that two members of the Latin Kings operated separate drug trafficking organizations that distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. The organizations used multiple locations to process, package, store and distribute narcotics, and possessed firearms in furtherance of their drug trafficking activities.

Nelson Ferry led one of the drug trafficking organizations. Ferry, with the assistance of Santos and others, processed and packaged heroin/fentanyl at his East Hartford residence, and he operated a “trap house” at 149 Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford as a distribution point for drug customers. Santos worked with Ferry to distribute heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine from the Wethersfield Avenue trap house.

Santos has been detained since his arrest on July 24, 2018. On September 24, 2019, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 28 grams or more of cocaine base (“crack”).

Santos’ criminal history includes two state convictions for firearm offenses.

Ferry pleaded guilty to related charges and, on February 26, 2020, was sentenced to 87 months of imprisonment.

This matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the Hartford Police Department. The Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction. The Hartford Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division and Shooting Task Force have provided valuable assistance to the investigation.

