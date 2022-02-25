Connecticut State Office Closed Due to Winter Storm

Governor Lamont Directs State Office Buildings Closed to the Public Friday Due to Winter Storm

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is ordering all executive branch state office buildings closed to the public on Friday, February 25, 2022, due to the winter storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut.

The governor is directing that:

All level 2 state employees who are able to telework shall telework for the duration of the storm-related closures; and

All level 2 state employees whose job duties cannot be performed via telework should not report to work in-person.

“Because this snowstorm is expected to have a significant impact on the morning commute, and out of an abundance of caution, we are closing state office buildings for the day on Friday,” Governor Lamont said. “All Level 2 state employees who have been physically reporting to their offices should stay home on Friday. All Level 2 state employees who have been working remotely during the pandemic should continue to work remotely. I strongly encourage everyone in Connecticut to stay off the roads on Friday morning unless absolutely necessary, particularly during the height of the storm so that DOT crews can clear the roads and keep everyone safe.”

Level 2 state employees include all of those who were previously designated as “nonessential” based on their respective job duties, and Level 1 are those who were previously designated as “essential.” The terminology used for these classifications was modified through an executive order issued in 2018.