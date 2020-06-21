Connecticut Release Workers’ Compensation Commission – Fiscal Years Ending June 30, 2018, 2019

Hartford, CT (STL.News) Connecticut state Auditors of Public Accountants, John C. Geragosian & Robert J. Kane have release the audit report for the Workers’ Compensation Commission for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2018 and 2019 in PDF format.

The reports begins with the following comments:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 2-90 of the Connecticut General Statutes, we have audited certain operations of the Workers’ Compensation Commission. The objectives of this review were to evaluate the department’s internal controls; compliance with policies and procedures, as well as certain legal provisions; and management practices and operations for the fiscal years ended June 30, 2018 and 2019.

The key finding and recommendation is presented below:

The Workers’ Compensation Commission did not have medical certificates on file for 5 out of 8 medical leaves of absence we reviewed. In addition, the commission did not maintain required FMLA documentation for one of these absences. The Workers’ Compensation Commission should maintain adequate documentation to ensure that medical leave absences are supported in accordance with state personnel regulations and FMLA guidelines.

CT Audit Report June 2020 PDF