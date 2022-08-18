Connecticut Receives Grants for Rail Improvements

Governor Lamont, Congressional Delegation Announce Connecticut Receives $85.2 Million in Federal Grants for Rail Improvements on the Northeast Corridor

Funds Support Infrastructure Upgrades on the New Haven Line and Shore Line East

HARTFORD, CT. (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut’s Congressional delegation today announced that Connecticut has been awarded two grants totaling more than $85.2 million from the Federal Railroad Administration for major infrastructure improvement projects on the Northeast Corridor.

The funds will be used for two significant capital projects that improve safety and reliability along the Connecticut-owned New Haven Line and the Amtrak-owned Shore Line East, ensuring no disruptions occur along the Northeast Corridor. They are being awarded under the Federal-State Partnership for State of Good Repair Grant Program.

The first grant, in the amount of $65.2 million, will support the replacement of the existing Amtrak-owned Connecticut River Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme with a modern and resilient new moveable bridge. The project will improve safety, reliability, and trip time. Maximum speeds will increase from 45 miles per hour on the current span up to 70 miles per hour. The existing 115-year-old Connecticut River Bridge poses a significant risk of long-term disruption to the Northeast Corridor due to its age and condition. The bridge serves the Northeast Corridor main line and is used by Amtrak’s intercity service, Shore Line East commuter rail service, and freight operators. The replacement bridge will maintain the two-track configuration and existing channel location and provide a moveable span with additional vertical clearance for maritime traffic. Delays from bridge openings will be significantly reduced, and Amtrak will realize maintenance savings from the new structure. Today’s grant marks the second Federal-State Partnership program contribution toward the project, with an additional $65.2 million being awarded in fiscal year 2020. The Connecticut Department of Transportation and Amtrak will provide a 38% match.

The second grant, in the amount of $20 million, will support phase one of the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s overall plan to replace the seven power substations along the New Haven Line, beginning with the replacement of the first two. These substations have not been repaired or renovated since the 1980s. The upgraded substations will be more reliable, more energy efficient, and less costly to maintain. The aging power infrastructure poses a significant risk of rail service disruption, and maintaining the assets is essential to ensuring reliable train service for passengers.

Governor Lamont said, “We all know how critical the Northeast Corridor is for job creation, economic growth, and environmentally friendly transportation. Our administration has a vision for faster, more reliable, and greener public transportation, and we are doing everything possible to make that vision a reality. Thanks to these grants, that reality is moving one step closer. We can’t do it alone as a state, and I am thankful for the continued support from our federal partners, our Congressional delegation, and Amtrak. Together, we’re continuing to bring more trains and services to Connecticut travelers and throughout the Northeast Corridor.”

In a joint statement, the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation said, “The Northeast Corridor is one of the busiest rail lines in North America, with more than 144,000 commuters using the New Haven Line and Shore Line East daily to travel to work or visit family. This critical Federal Railroad Administration funding will provide desperately needed improvements to the New Haven Line and Shore Line East, paving the way for more reliable and faster public transportation. This important investment in Connecticut upgrades the power supply and removes a major chokepoint along Shore Line East by replacing the outmoded, deteriorating Connecticut River Bridge. We will continue to fight for federal funding to improve Connecticut’s infrastructure.”

Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti said, “We appreciate the Federal Railroad Administration’s ongoing support of Connecticut’s rail infrastructure, which will help improve safety and reliability along the Northeast Corridor. Governor Lamont has challenged us from day one to improve services and speed up trains, and with these grants, we continue to move in that direction. The rails running through Connecticut are vital to the Northeast Corridor and New England’s transportation network. These investments will ensure that safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly transportation options are maintained and modernized.”

Dennis Newman, executive vice president of strategy, planning and accessibility for Amtrak, said, “Amtrak is grateful to the Federal Railroad Administration for awarding two grants totaling more than $85.2 million to fund critical infrastructure projects on the Northeast Corridor in Connecticut – the New Haven Line Power Program and Connecticut River Bridge. The funding from these grants will help modernize the infrastructure in the state and improve the reliability of both commuter and intercity train services to provide a better travel experience for Connecticut residents and visitors.”

Read more news related to Connecticut: