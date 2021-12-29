Connecticut National Guard to Assist in COVID At-Home Test

Governor Lamont Calls Up Connecticut National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to Assist in COVID-19 At-Home Test and Mask Distribution

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is calling up nearly 100 Connecticut National Guard soldiers and airmen to assist in the logistical operations for the immediate distribution of the three million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and six million N95 masks that he announced yesterday the state has purchased to help curb the spread of COVID-19 during this heavy travel and holiday season.

The at-home tests and N95 masks are being distributed by the state to municipalities and school districts. Each municipality and school district will then determine how best to provide them to people who live in their respective cities and towns.

While ordered to duty, the Connecticut National Guard soldiers and airmen will also perform missions to alleviate the effects caused by the current Omicron variant surge.

“As these at-home tests arrive in Connecticut over these next several days and weeks, the National Guard will help provide support on behalf of the state to ensure that they are distributed to each municipality and school district,” Governor Lamont said. “The Connecticut National Guard has provided an incredible amount of support throughout this pandemic, and I thank them for their ongoing commitment to the residents of our state.”

“Our state is facing a challenging time. It is a time for caution and deliberate action, not worry,” Major General Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, said. “Our soldiers and airmen have resolutely supported Connecticut and our communities throughout this pandemic. At this point, our COVID-19 response is well-refined, and I have full confidence that Connecticut’s Guard will meet any demand asked of them by the state as they have over the last two years. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to help keep schools open, keep the economy running and keep our neighbors safe.”

The activation is 100% federally funded.