Connecticut: Mark Boughton To Serve as Senior Advisor

Governor Lamont Announces Commissioner Mark Boughton To Serve as Senior Advisor to the Governor for Infrastructure

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has tapped Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton to serve as his senior advisor for infrastructure. In this new role, Commissioner Boughton will act as the Lamont administration’s senior voice on infrastructure and will coordinate multi-agency approaches to administering funds from the recently approved, bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

As Governor Lamont explained, seamless coordination across agencies and partnership with the Office of Policy and Management will spur new ideas, enable a comprehensive approach to equity and climate justice, and strengthen Connecticut’s applications for competitive federal grants.

“Connecticut has been a leader over the past year when it has come to implementing complex federal programs and looking out for working families. Making sure our infrastructure plan is coordinated across state agencies is no different,” Governor Lamont said. “My administration is committed to making the most of this opportunity, and we have some of the best leaders in the country when it comes to setting the tone on both climate change and thinking toward the future in terms of roads, bridges, public transit, and resiliency. Commissioner Boughton will be a critical member of the team ensuring that our investments are coordinated, strategic, and equitable. Boughton knows how local government works and he knows how state government works, providing a unique and necessary perspective that I know will be successful as we put these federal dollars to work from this historic bipartisan legislation.”

While Commissioner Boughton is taking on this added responsibility, his primary role within the administration will continue to be as commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services.

“I am honored to take on the role of senior advisor to the governor during this important time,” Commissioner Boughton said. “My experience as a mayor and commissioner have shown me the importance of whole-government collaboration, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and other stakeholders across the state to address infrastructure needs, create good-quality jobs, and position Connecticut to make the most of this historic allocation of funds.”

Those advising Governor Lamont and Chief of Staff Paul Mounds and working directly with Commissioner Boughton on infrastructure policy and programs include: