Connecticut Launches Coronavirus Infoline for General Questions From the Public

Connecticut Residents Can Call 2-1-1 or text CTCOVID to 898211 for answers to questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut is partnering with United Way of Connecticut to launch an information hotline for questions from the public regarding issues related to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). People who have questions can call 2-1-1 or text “CTCOVID” to 898211.

Answers to many of the questions people may have can already be found by visiting the state’s coronavirus information website at ct.gov/coronavirus. People are encouraged to review that website for answers to their questions first before calling the hotline.

This information hotline is only intended to be used by individuals who are not experiencing symptoms but may have general questions related to COVID-19. Anyone experiencing symptoms is strongly urged to contact their medical provider to seek treatment.

“We understand people have specific questions but we want to stress that this call center is only intended for general information. Anyone looking for specific medical advice regarding symptoms they may be experiencing is strongly urged to seek medical treatment,” Governor Lamont said.

The 2-1-1 hotline is available 24 hours a day. Multilingual assistance and TDD/TTY access for those with a hearing impairment is also available.