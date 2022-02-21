Connecticut Governor Updates on COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022:

Data updates on testing in Connecticut

The following is a summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases and tests in Connecticut. It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.

Overall Summary Total Change Since Friday COVID-19 Cases (confirmed and probable) 720,618 +1,291 COVID-19 Tests Reported (molecular and antigen) 14,933,231 +43,415 Daily Test Positivity — 2.97% Patients Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19 261 -29

Of the 261 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 120 (46%) are not fully vaccinated.

For the week beginning February 6, 2022, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1x greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.

For the week beginning February 6, 2022, unvaccinated persons had an 18.1x greater risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.

Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated once per week every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 10,324.

County-by-county breakdown of current COVID-19 hospitalizations:

County Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fairfield County 49 Hartford County 97 Litchfield County 7 Middlesex County 12 New Haven County 75 New London County 18 Tolland County 0 Windham County 3 Total 261

For a series of interactive graphs and maps that provide additional data, including metrics related to age, gender, and race/ethnicity, as well as data broken down by every town and city in Connecticut, visit ct.gov/coronavirus and click the link that is labeled, “Data Tracker.”

Providing information to Connecticut residents

For the most up-to-date information from the State of Connecticut on COVID-19, residents are encouraged to visit ct.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also subscribe to text message alerts from the state by texting the keyword COVIDCT to 888-777.

Individuals who have general questions that are not answered on the website can call 2-1-1 for assistance. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and has multilingual assistance. Anyone who is out-of-state or requires a toll-free number can connect to Connecticut 2-1-1 by dialing 1-800-203-1234. This is intended to be used by individuals who are not experiencing symptoms but may have general questions related to COVID-19. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms are strongly urged to contact their medical provider.