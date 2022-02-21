Connecticut Governor Updates on COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 3:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022:
Data updates on testing in Connecticut
The following is a summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases and tests in Connecticut. It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected.
|Overall Summary
|Total
|Change Since Friday
|COVID-19 Cases (confirmed and probable)
|720,618
|+1,291
|COVID-19 Tests Reported (molecular and antigen)
|14,933,231
|+43,415
|Daily Test Positivity
|—
|2.97%
|Patients Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19
|261
|-29
Of the 261 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, 120 (46%) are not fully vaccinated.
For the week beginning February 6, 2022, unvaccinated persons had a 3.1x greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
For the week beginning February 6, 2022, unvaccinated persons had an 18.1x greater risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated once per week every Thursday. The most recently reported total number of deaths is 10,324.
County-by-county breakdown of current COVID-19 hospitalizations:
|County
|Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations
|Fairfield County
|49
|Hartford County
|97
|Litchfield County
|7
|Middlesex County
|12
|New Haven County
|75
|New London County
|18
|Tolland County
|0
|Windham County
|3
|Total
|261
