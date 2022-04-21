Connecticut Governor To Join UConn as Honorary Coach

Governor Lamont To Join UConn Football Blue/White Showcase Festivities as Honorary Coach

(STORRS, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont will be on hand Friday evening in Storrs during the UConn Football Blue/White Showcase at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium at Rizza Performance Center. Gates to Morrone Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. and the practice will begin at 7:00 p.m. Governor Lamont will show his support for the Huskies as an honorary coach and, while NCAA rules prohibit the governor from engaging in any coaching activities, he will be able to interact with student-athletes, and coaches, on the sidelines.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Mora to UConn, and I look forward to joining the team and the entire UConn community in Storrs on Friday night to gear up for what is going to be an incredible football season,” Governor Lamont said.

The No. 15 UConn baseball team will compete on-campus against Villanova at 6:00 p.m., and due to the close proximity of Elliot Ballpark to Morrone Stadium, the baseball game will also be free of charge.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a live performance by the band Capital View on the north side of Morrone Stadium, near the Mark R. Shenkman Training Center. The on-field practice is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

“I’d like to thank Governor Lamont for his continued support of UConn athletics and of the University at-large,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “His presence at the Blue/White Showcase will mean a lot to our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and I’m looking forward to expressing my gratitude in person on Friday.”

The football showcase event is free of charge, but claiming a ticket is a requirement to attend. Previously claimed tickets will be valid for the new date.

Randy Brochu and Adam Giardino, will serve as sideline reporters for the evening and will conduct interviews with players and coaches for fans in attendance.

Fans interested in attending should plan on parking in the South Garage. Jim Calhoun Way will be closed from Hillside Road to the entrance of South Garage, similar to basketball gamedays, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Jim Calhoun Way will be closed from the Hilltop Rear Gate, near Separatist Drive, to Alumni Drive, from 5:00 p.m. until the end of the event.

The best way to enter the South Garage is by accessing Jim Calhoun Way via Alumni Drive.