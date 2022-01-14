Connecticut Governor Schedules Special Election on March 1

Governor Lamont Schedules Special Election on March 1 for State Representative Seat in Hartford and Windsor

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, March 1, 2022, as the date to hold a special election to fill a vacancy for state representative in the 5th Assembly District of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The seat, which consists of portions of Hartford and Windsor, became vacant on January 10, 2022, following the resignation of Brandon L. McGee Jr.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant, and a special election must be held 46 days after the writ is issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs today.