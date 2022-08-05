Connecticut Governor – Reproductive Rights Website

Governor Lamont Announces New Reproductive Rights Website and Infoline for Individuals Seeking Assistance With Abortion Services in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT – In the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Governor Ned Lamont announced that the State of Connecticut has launched a reproductive rights telephone hotline and website to help people seeking information on abortion services in the state get connected to the resources they need.

Starting today, people can call 1-866-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) or visit portal.ct.gov/reproductiverights for information about reproductive rights in Connecticut, providers, and other useful resources for individuals seeking abortion services.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s radical decision to strip the right of individuals to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions, the State of Connecticut will never stand between you and your doctor,” Governor Lamont said. “If you are ready to have a family, we want you to you have access to the healthcare you need, and if for any reason you need abortion services, we support you and we want to make sure you can find the healthcare you need as easily as possible. That’s why setting up this hotline and website is a priority for me and my team.”

“Governor Lamont and I will always protect a woman’s right to choose, which is why we passed first of its kind legislation protecting both patients and practitioners, whether they are from Connecticut or another state,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Now, this centralized hotline will connect women in need of care to providers, transportation, and funding. We are here to support anyone who is in vital need of this life changing healthcare right.”

“Abortion is legal in Connecticut,” Attorney General William Tong said. “Despite that, the chaos following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs has created confusion and panic. This website and hotline promote access to important information for patients and providers. Even in Connecticut, we cannot take our rights for granted. We are already seeing efforts here and nationwide to erode access and erect unnecessary barriers to abortion. Should Republicans gain control of both houses of Congress, there are plans in place already to push for a nationwide abortion ban. If that happens, I will be the first to sue. In any court, in any state, I will be there to protect the personal and professional decisions of women and doctors.”

“We are already seeing the devastating human impact of laws and policies that restrict the basic healthcare rights of individuals and put caring clinicians in jeopardy for simply providing essential care to their patients,” Connecticut Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said. “As a former practicing OB-GYN who understands the difficult decisions that pregnant patients can face, I am proud to work in a state and for a governor that is committed to preserving the essential and basic right to make personal healthcare decisions. This phone line and website will provide essential information and resources to people seeking abortion services in Connecticut.”

“A woman’s right to choose to have a safe abortion has been at the heart of providing safe care to women for 50 years,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said. “In Connecticut, we are fortunate that there will be no change to continuing to provide women safe choices in their medical care. We will always be committed to optimizing public health. In Connecticut, a woman’s right to choose is still protected.”

“It is imperative for people to be able to access medically accurate information to make healthcare decisions, including abortion,” State Representative Jillian Gilchrest, co-chair of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Reproductive Rights Caucus, said. “There is a lot of misinformation and fear surround abortion care. I applaud the Lamont administration for providing those seeking abortion in Connecticut with resources.”

Connecticut has been a leader in passing legislation to safeguard and support its residents by increasing reproductive healthcare access in Connecticut. Earlier this year, Governor Lamont signed into law a first-in-the-nation bill that will provide some key safeguards for out-of-state patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut and for the providers who help them. Additionally, the law expands abortion access in Connecticut by expanding the type of practitioners eligible to perform certain abortion-related care.