Connecticut Governor – Overdose Awareness Day

Governor Lamont Declares Overdose Awareness Day, Encourages Outreach to Resources in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed a proclamation declaring Wednesday, August 31, 2022, as Overdose Awareness Day in Connecticut to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of the nationwide problem surrounding drug-related overdoses, including those involving opioids.

He is encouraging anyone in Connecticut who needs support or treatments – whether for themselves or for someone else – to reach out to the many services offered in the state. To get connected to these resources, visit www.liveloud.org or call 1-800-563-4086 any time, 24 hours a day.

“Addiction is an illness that should be treated just as any other medical condition,” Governor Lamont said. “We will no longer allow opioid use disorder to hide in the shadows – it needs to be openly discussed, and any shame or embarrassment needs to be removed from this conversation. The more we speak about this issue openly, the more we can reduce the stigma surrounding it. I strongly encourage anyone seeking treatment for themselves or a loved one to reach out to the large network of resources we have in Connecticut. Treatment is available, and anyone facing this illness should not lose hope.”

“Those who are battling an addiction like opioid addiction may feel alone, but they are not,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “It’s time to end the stigma surrounding this nationwide issue and bring this national problem to the forefront so those who are suffering can get connected with the resources and support they need. If you or someone you love are suffering from opioid addiction, please reach out to the many resources and organizations that our state has to help you through your treatment journey.”

“Lethal fentanyl continues to drive the increase in overdose deaths across the country and Naloxone (Narcan) is one of the life-saving tools we have to combat this crisis,” Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Commissioner Nancy Navarretta said. “DMHAS is on track to reach the goal of distributing more than 45,000 Narcan kits throughout Connecticut, with the hope that meeting and exceeding this goal will significantly reduce opioid overdose fatalities. DMHAS has increased outreach and engagement to individuals who are actively using opioids, as a saved life is a person given another day to find a path to recovery. Today, as we remember those we have lost, we celebrate those who are living proof that recovery is possible. It is our collective responsibility to play a role in paving the many pathways of recovery and these steps taken with the support of Governor Lamont are essential to combatting this epidemic.”

