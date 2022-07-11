Connecticut Governor – Opening of Evolution Gaming Studio

Governor Lamont Announces Opening of Evolution Gaming Studio in Connecticut

Company Will Offer Live Dealer Games in the State, Bringing Nearly 400 Jobs to Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that Evolution, a live casino operator for digital platforms, has begun operating in Connecticut. The company, which has already hired 140 employees to work at its newly built studio in Fairfield, is expected to hire up to 400 total workers in Connecticut, offering technical, production, administrative and information technology positions, as well as security.

“With the addition of Evolution, we are continuing to provide a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience that provides an elevated user experience for eligible residents and is competitive with our neighboring states,” Governor Lamont said. “Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and this expansion allows those who want to participate to continue doing so, responsibly.”

“We are proud of the hard work our Gaming Division has done to ensure Evolution’s facilities and offerings meet the high standards set by our regulations to create a safe and successful opportunity for live dealer games in Connecticut’s online gaming marketplace,” Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “We encourage anyone who chooses to participate in this new form of online gaming to do so responsibly by monitoring their activity and setting limits for themselves utilizing the tools that are required to be available on these platforms.”

Evolution began operations with a seven-day soft launch, authorized by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022. Evolution will provide live dealer games on both the FanDuel and DraftKings iCasino platforms offered in Connecticut. During the soft launch, only blackjack and roulette tables will be available to a limited number of participants. The soft launch will transition seamlessly into the full launch at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, pending the resolution of any issues discovered in the soft launch.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection will monitor the soft launch to ensure Evolution’s games meet the state’s regulations for online gaming. Connecticut law requires Evolution to operate an in-state facility in order to offer live dealer games on Connecticut gaming platforms.

Information about gaming in Connecticut, including the most up-to-date statistics, is available at ct.gov/gaming.

Information on services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling is available at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming. Information about self-exclusion is available at ct.gov/selfexclusion.