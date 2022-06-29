Connecticut Governor on the Resignation of Secretary Merrill

Governor Lamont Statement on the Resignation of Secretary Merrill

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made today by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill that she intends to resign from her elected office effective at noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022:

“Denise Merrill is a dear friend to me, and her exit from public service is a tremendous loss for the people of Connecticut. Denise has had a long history of serving the public good in Connecticut and has become one of the most respected secretaries of state in the country. I am proud to have partnered with her on our collected efforts to increase access to voter registration, increase access to casting a ballot, increase election transparency, and streamline the way businesses interact with our state government. It can’t go without noting that our most recent statewide election resulted in the highest number of registered voters casting ballots in our state’s history, which is a credit to Denise’s efforts to encourage voter participation. Denise has delivered results, and our state is stronger because of her efforts. My prayers are with her and her family, and I thank her for everything she has given to Connecticut.”

As required by state statute, when the legislature is not in session the responsibility to fill a vacancy for a constitutional officer falls to the governor. That appointee serves the remainder of the constitutional officer’s term. Governor Lamont will announce an appointment soon.