Connecticut Governor on Sheff v. O’Neill Settlement

Governor Lamont Statement on Committee Approval of Sheff v. O’Neill Settlement Agreement

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s vote in the Connecticut General Assembly’s Education Committee approving the settlement agreement that his administration recently negotiated in the Sheff v. O’Neill case:

“This settlement we reached will end more than 30 years of litigation and court oversight, ensuring that in the years ahead thousands of Hartford students will have increased access to high-quality educational opportunities in diverse environments. Our administration remains committed to enacting policies that provide every child – regardless of their zip code or family income level – with the opportunity to receive the skills necessary to allow them to succeed as adults. The implementation of this settlement represents a major step forward in growing that opportunity for children in Hartford, and I thank legislators on the Education Committee for recognizing the importance of approving this plan.”

The settlement agreement was approved by the committee through House Resolution 4 and Senate Resolution 4.