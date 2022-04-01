Connecticut Governor on Justice Keller’s Decision

Governor Lamont Statement on Supreme Court Justice Keller’s Decision To Take Senior Status

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the decision by Connecticut Supreme Court Associate Justice Christine E. Keller to take senior status effective April 1, 2022:

“Justice Keller has served Connecticut’s courts with dignity and professionalism for more than three decades. Throughout her career, she has authored hundreds of opinions and has demonstrated a strong commitment to fairness, justice, and integrity, and a strong and even-handed application of the law. I am grateful for her dedication to the judiciary and thank her for her service to the people of Connecticut.”

Justice Keller has served on the Supreme Court since 2020. Prior to her current appointment, she was a judge of the Appellate Court from 2013 to 2020 and a judge of the Superior Court from 1993 to 2013. She was also a family support magistrate from 1989 to 1993.

Governor Lamont will nominate a successor to Justice Keller during the current legislative session.