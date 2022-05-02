Connecticut Governor on April Consensus Revenue Forecast

Governor Lamont and Secretary Beckham Statements on April 2022 Consensus Revenue Forecast

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont and Office of Policy and Management Secretary Jeffrey Beckham released the following statements in response to the April 2022 Consensus Revenue Forecast that was issued this morning by the Office of Policy and Management and the Office of Fiscal Analysis:

Governor Lamont said, “Thanks to today’s exceptional consensus revenue forecast, Connecticut will make a historic contribution towards paying down our long-term unfunded pension liabilities, helping the state to eliminate reliance on one-time federal dollars to balance the budget, and enable us to provide much-needed tax relief. OPM and OFA now anticipate an unprecedented balance in the budget reserve fund at the end of the year, a $1 billion increase over the January consensus revenue forecast, which will allow us to make record additional payments, totaling more than $3.5 billion, to reduce the underfunding in the state’s pension funds. This will provide savings in future years and ensure that we can provide critical services while reducing taxes for residents and businesses. One of the things that has held our state back for decades are these unfunded liabilities, and from day one my administration has made reducing those liabilities a top priority. Today we are delivering on that promise.”

Secretary Beckham said, “While today’s news is among some of the best economic news our state has seen in many years, there remains a great deal of economic uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, inflation, supply chain disruptions, war in Ukraine, and a changing international geopolitical climate. As a result, we must remain fiscally cautious and not commit to significant new ongoing spending initiatives.”