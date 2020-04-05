Connecticut Governor Lamont – Update on Connecticut’s Coronavirus Response Efforts

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020:

Data updates on testing in Connecticut

Since yesterday’s update, an additional 362 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,276. To date, more than 22,029 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories. Approximately 1,033 patients have been hospitalized. The total statewide total number of fatalities is 165.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

