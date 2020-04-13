Connecticut Governor Lamont Provides Update on Coronavirus Response Efforts

Latest Data as of 4:00PM on Sunday, April 12, 2020

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020:

Data updates on coronvirus testing in Connecticut

Since yesterday’s update, an additional 525 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Connecticut, bringing the statewide total to 12,035. To date, more than 41,220 patients have been tested in Connecticut. Approximately 1,654 patients have been hospitalized. The total statewide total number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is 554. It should be noted that the day-to-day changes reflect newly reported cases, deaths, and tests that occurred over the last several days to week.

