Connecticut Governor Lamont: Physician Who Worked at Hospital and Is a New York State Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Connecticut Governor Lamont: Physician Who Worked at Bridgeport Hospital and Is a New York State Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Public Health this morning was informed of a second New York State resident who works in Connecticut and has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The individual is a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital and did not show signs or symptoms of coronavirus while working with patients and stayed home to self-monitor. At 2PM today, officials from the Connecticut Department of Public Health and representatives from Bridgeport Hospital will hold a news briefing for the media to discuss this case.

“This most recent case of another New York resident who works in Connecticut testing positive for COVID-19 shows us what we already know – coronavirus is here and viruses don’t stop at state borders.

“Bridgeport Hospital officials were in direct communication with the Connecticut Department of Public Health when they were made aware of this positive case. The physician did not show signs or symptoms when he worked with patients at Bridgeport Hospital and the risk to staff and patients remains low.

“We have been preparing for weeks for COVID-19 to come to Connecticut and we should expect more cases in the coming days as this virus reaches every corner of the globe. We continue to encourage everyone to take simple but important precautions, such as washing your hands frequently, avoid shaking hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and staying home when you are sick.”

Information regarding COVID-19 from the State of Connecticut, including guidance for residents, schools, and healthcare professionals, can be found by visiting ct.gov/coronavirus.