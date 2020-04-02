Connecticut Governor Lamont Announces Creation of 4-CT Charitable Organization Uniting Donors With Connecticut Programs Responding to COVID-19

4-CT Will Raise New Funds to Support the State’s Nonprofit Providers Serving Those with the Greatest Need

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Recognizing the considerable demand on resources the COVID-19 public health emergency is having on nearly every aspect of life across the state, a group of Connecticut-based philanthropists Wednesday announced that they have established a charitable organization to raise new support for the state’s nonprofit organizations that are serving those impacted by the pandemic.

The Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection – also known as 4-CT – is an independent, 501(c)3 organization with the mission of bolstering the resources available to support the state’s front-line providers who are serving all areas impacted by the crisis. 4-CT will provide financial support to ensure their services can meet increased demand and have a positive impact. In announcing its launch, the charity has already raised $10 million from generous donors and is seeking to significantly increase these efforts in the coming weeks and months to further support to the state’s nonprofit community.

Governor Ned Lamont, acknowledging the urgency of addressing the impact of the crisis on communities across the state, said the creation of this charity is an example of Connecticut ingenuity and generosity, and applauded the efforts of those who sought to bring it to fruition.

“I’m grateful to our community foundations, United Way of Connecticut, and the individual donors who support the work of nonprofits that provide critical services across our state every day – and during this crisis,” Governor Lamont said. “4-CT will expand the ranks of these philanthropic partners supporting the nonprofits on the front-lines.

“It is incredible how quickly the global COVID-19 pandemic impacted our state and brought nearly every normal, daily function of our lives to a halt – and the effects are stretching thin the critical services on which so many in Connecticut rely,” the governor said. “From the working parents who depend on child care so they can earn a living, to the health clinics that are providing critical care – including mental health and addiction services, to the education providers that are training our next generation of health care workers, this crisis is felt statewide. I am committed to working with all our partners in philanthropy to ensure that state government works in close cooperation with them and supports the mission and the generosity of all those involved.”

Governor Lamont also touted the strong response across the state to the call for volunteers.

“We’ve had 1,000 medical volunteers – including retired nurses and doctors – sign up to help us battle COVID-19,” he said. “Our hospitals need critical care nurses and respiratory therapists, above all, and these volunteers are helping fill those vital positions. Connecticut residents are pulling together to fight this thing. This week, we’ll be launching an additional effort to recruit non-medical volunteers where our communities need them most – in our food pantries, shelters, and to deliver meals to the elderly and home-bound. I know the good people of Connecticut will step up and help take care of our most vulnerable residents.”

The founders of 4-CT are Don Kendall, who is serving as the organization’s CEO, and Ted Yang, who is serving as COO.

“The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented and requires many different groups to come together,” Kendall and Yang said in a joint statement. “We are humbled by this opportunity to be of service to our state by providing a valuable connection between donors and important statewide projects that will help those in need.”

As part of its efforts, 4-CT has launched the 4-CT Statewide COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. The fund is soliciting donations from individuals and institutional funders across the state. 4-CT has already assisted with several projects that are being funded by Raj and Indra Nooyi and other leading philanthropists.

On an ongoing basis, Governor Lamont plans to showcase the efforts of donors, foundations, corporations, and community leaders who are leaning in during this time of exceptional crisis.

“The challenges our state and nation face in this crisis will require all of us to do our part to address both the short-term and long-term needs of our residents,” Jay Williams, president of the Hartford Foundation, said. “The Hartford Foundation is proud to be a part of this unique collaborative effort to tap into the generosity of our state’s residents to provide immediate support to the dedicated nonprofits on the front-lines responding to those most adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 4-CT Statewide COVID-19 Relief Fund will enhance the philanthropic response to the imminent needs throughout Connecticut, and will help to amplify the impact of several of the other COVID-19-related funds that the state’s local community foundations have created.”

Juanita James, president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, said, “I applaud the 4-CT vision for creating this opportunity to quickly get these critical resources to communities throughout Connecticut. As a Community Foundation, we are thrilled to partner in coordinating efforts to quickly address the most pressing needs and to greatly magnify the impact of our local efforts.”

“In this time when the nonprofit sector in our state and the people it serves are facing unprecedented challenges, I applaud the creation of 4-CT,” William W. Ginsberg, president and CEO of The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, said. “This new organization will play a very important role in mobilizing private philanthropy to address the extraordinary needs that are emerging across Connecticut because of COVID-19. At The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, we look forward to working closely with 4-CT, knowing that it will be a valuable complement to the work we are doing on COVID-19 at the local level in our region.”

Those interested in making a contribution to 4-CT should visit www.4-ct.org.