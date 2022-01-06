Connecticut – Funds to Remediate Blighted Properties

Governor Lamont Announces $17.9 Million in State Funding to Remediate Blighted Properties and Put Them Back Into Productive Use

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is awarding approximately $17.9 million in state grants to help with the costs of remediating 40 blighted parcels in 13 towns and cities across Connecticut for the purposes of putting them back into productive use.

The grants are from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation Program. They are expected to leverage $427 million in private funding and will help in the investigation and clean-up of approximately 78 acres of land.

“Cleaning up blighted properties that have been vacant for decades and putting them into productive use will ultimately generate back many more times the amount of these grants through private investments,” Governor Lamont said. “If we remediate these properties now, we can turn an eyesore into an asset, revitalize neighborhoods, and transform otherwise unusable property into new space for businesses and residents.”

“Under Governor Lamont’s leadership the Department of Economic and Community Development continues to invest in our communities and in projects that are creating jobs, spurring revitalization and improving the quality of life for residents,” Department of Economic and Community Development Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Daum said. “Our Brownfield Remediation Program provides the critical funding needed to clean up contaminated properties, attract additional private investment and catalyze redevelopment.”

“Remediating our state’s brownfields benefits residents twice over,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “In addition to having a positive economic impact by returning disused properties to productive use, it provides for the removal of contaminants from these areas that may have been negatively impacting the environment for many years. Removing pollution from these properties unlocks new and varied uses for these properties, including housing, mixed-use commercial and retail options, office and business space, and community recreation that fill needs and expand opportunities for those who live and work in and around these spaces.”

The grants announced today include: