Connecticut Flags To Half-Staff For George Brown

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Friday in Honor of Muddy Brook Firefighter George Brown

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, July 29, 2022, in honor of Muddy Brook Fire Department Firefighter George W. Brown, who died in the line of duty following a response to an emergency call for service.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

A memorial service in Brown’s honor is scheduled to be held Friday morning in East Woodstock.

Brown was a past fire chief of the department and a member for more than 50 years. He graduated from Woodstock Academy in 1967 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

“Chief Brown dedicated himself to public protection, including through his military service during the Vietnam War and as a lifelong member of the Muddy Brook Fire Department,” Governor Lamont said. “His line-of-duty passing following a response to an emergency call for service is heartbreaking, and I extended my condolences to his friends, family, and colleagues in the fire department.”

“Chief Brown was a devoted public servant and patriot, who served both his Woodstock community and his country during the Vietnam War,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “His selfless career with the Muddy Brook Fire Department epitomizes his dedication to serving and protecting others, and his line-of-duty passing is a tragedy. I extend my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the fire department and Woodstock community.”