(HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset on the evening of Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Flags have been flying at half-staff statewide as a mark of respect for Colin McFadden, a Burlington firefighter and EMT, who passed away after responding to a fire last week in New Hartford.

Funeral services for Firefighter McFadden are scheduled to be held on Thursday morning in Bristol.