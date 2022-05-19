Governor Lamont Announces Families Can Apply for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Beginning June 1

Eligible Families Can Receive Up to $250 Per Child for a Maximum of Three Children

HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut families can soon apply to receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children as a result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.

“In addition to making groundbreaking investments in childcare, crime prevention, environmental protection, and caring for our most vulnerable, the budget that we just enacted provides relief specifically targeted for lower and middle-income families with children,” Governor Lamont said. “The application period for this rebate will take place over the next several weeks, with the rebates going out in late August, just in time for the start of the next school year. I strongly urge all eligible families in Connecticut to submit an application so that the rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

To receive the maximum rebate of $250 per child (for up to three children), the following income guidelines must be met:

Filer status Income threshold Single or married filing separately $100,000 or less Head of household $169,000 or less Married filing jointly $200,000 or less

Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income.

Anyone who is interested in seeking a rebate must apply to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. The application period will open on June 1, 2022, and will close on July 31, 2022. This timeline will enable qualified recipients to receive funds beginning in late August.

To apply, applicants should visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says, “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

The Department of Revenue Services is in the process of reaching out to more than 300,000 households who may meet eligibility requirements through informational postcards that are being mailed this week.

The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate was created as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill that was signed into law by Governor Lamont. That budget includes more than $600 million in tax cuts, amounting to the largest tax reduction in Connecticut’s history.