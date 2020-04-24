Congressman Gary Palmer Reacts to Passage of H.R. 266, Criticizes Pelosi for Holding Up Vote

Washington, DC (STL.News) After unnecessary delays, the House of Representatives has passed the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (H.R. 266), which will replenish the funding of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a lifeline for small businesses across American during the COVID-19 crisis. Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06) released the following statement:

“Because of the unnecessary delays in passing legislation to help save small businesses and the jobs of the people who depend on them, we need a new acronym: NPPP, for the Nancy Pelosi Political Pause,” Palmer said. “After holding up passage of the CARES Act, which created the Paycheck Protection Program, Nancy Pelosi callously held up additional funding for almost a week that could have helped small businesses stay open and could have prevented millions of workers from being laid off.

“The Trump Administration formally requested more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program on April 7th, warning that the initial funding was running out. Two days later, April 9th, the effort to get more funding inserted into the program was blocked.

“One week later, April 16th, the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money. At that time, there were 700,000 small businesses waiting for funds.

“Sixteen days after the Trump Administration asked for more funding, and a full week after the initial the Paycheck Protection Program funds ran out, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have finally allowed the passage of legislation that will add over $320 billion to the program. Everyone should now be asking themselves this: how many of the 4.4 million American workers who have been laid off from their jobs in the last week would not have lost their jobs if Speaker Pelosi had allowed Congress to increase the funding sooner?

Palmer concluded, “Instead of help, for 16 heart-wrenching days, small businesses and their employees were left in limbo as victims of the NPPP, the Nancy Pelosi Political Pause, knowing that with every passing hour, they were that much closer to losing their jobs and their businesses. I hope and pray that the funding we approved in this bill is not too late.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE