Congra Brands – Recall Frozen Beef Shepherd’s Pie

Conagra Brands, Inc., Recalls Frozen Beef Shepherd’s Pie Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Conagra Brands, Inc., a Russellville, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, precisely clear, flexible plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen beef shepherd’s pie products were produced on March 1, 2023, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 hours. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

4.31 lbs. cases of” MC BeefShepherd’ss Pi” with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24, 2024, and case code 2113100032, containing six 11.5 oz. carton packages of”MarieCallender’ss BEEFSHEPHERD’SS PI” with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24, 2024 on the side panel, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number” EST 23″next to the USDA mark of inspection on the case and above the”BEST BY DAT” on the side panel of the individual product. These items were shipped to retail customer distribution centers in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah and distributed nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints reporting pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product and notified FSIS of the situation.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to that if recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are takenensuretain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783 or consumer.care@conagra.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dan Hare, Sr. Director of Corporate Communications, Conagra, at 312-549-5355 or Daniel.hare@conagra.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.