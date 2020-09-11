Concord; Sasha Rand Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking | USAO-NH

(STL.News) – Sasha Rand, 34, of Farmington, pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between late 2017 and December 18, 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the New Hampshire State Police conducted an investigation of drug trafficking by Rand, and her husband, Derek Rand, who used New Hampshire-based drug couriers to obtain fentanyl in Massachusetts and bring it to New Hampshire for distribution. During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized over one kilogram of fentanyl from members of this drug trafficking organization. Both Rands were arrested in December of 2018 as part of a DEA-led takedown of fentanyl traffickers in the Rochester, New Hampshire area.

Derek Rand was sentenced in December 2019 to serve 90 months in federal prison.

Sasha Rand is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21st 2020.

“Interstate fentanyl traffickers are causing tremendous damage to communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to protect public health and safety, we will continue to work closely with all of our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the drug traffickers who are responsible for distributing fentanyl and other dangerous substances in the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the DEA, New Hampshire State Police, and the Dover, New Hampshire Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Davis.

